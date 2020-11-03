https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/alharam_6101-e1604399271900.jpg 546 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-03 10:27:592020-11-03 10:27:59Rare and memorable images of ancient Medina and Prophet's (PBUH) Mosque
Rare and memorable images of ancient Medina and Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque
SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna has selected rare and memorable images of ancient Medina and Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque from various internet sources.
The first picture shows the location of the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina in the distant past.
