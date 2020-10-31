Photos: Kurdasht historical collection in Iran

SHAFAQNA- The historical complex of Kurdasht dating back to the Safavid and Qajar eras is located in the historical village of Kurdasht in the central part of Jolfa city in East Azerbaijan in Iran. The site annually receives thousands of domestic and foreign tourists.

Landmarks such as the ancient Hammam, Chaharbagh, Shahneshin, Yakhchal, Gharib historical mosque and pavilion were built during the Safavid period. Later on, in the Qajar period, due to the Iran-Russia wars during the reign of Abbas Mirza, works such as wall, tower Forts and stables, barns, military barracks and gates were built. During this time previous works have been restored.

The location of this village and the Kurdasht complex, on the south bank of the Aras River and along the river stretching from west to east, the Kurdish bath was a bathhouse in the Safavid period and only kings had the right to use it. However, after the Safavid period and at the beginning of the Qajar period, this building underwent changes by the order of the then king (Agha Mohammad Khan Qajar) and since then it was established for public use. But after several years, due to lack of care, this building was destroyed and people no longer used it and it became an abandoned bathroom. After this date, this building became one of the historical buildings of Azerbaijan.

