Photos: Demonstrations against normalization of relations with Israel in Bahrain
SHAFAQNA- Hundreds of Bahraini citizens protested against Al-Khalifa and the Israeli regime. Holding the Palestinian flag, they chanted slogans against the normalization of relations between the Bahraini government and the Israeli regime.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
