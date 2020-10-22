Date :Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 | Time : 01:20 |ID: 177457 | Print

Photos: Demonstrations against normalization of relations with Israel in Bahrain

SHAFAQNA- Hundreds of Bahraini citizens protested against Al-Khalifa and the Israeli regime. Holding the Palestinian flag, they chanted slogans against the normalization of relations between the Bahraini government and the Israeli regime.

