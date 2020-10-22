Transformation of a church into a mosque in the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine

SHAFAQNA- The Sevastopol Grand Mosque was once a historic site and church.

The Muslim population in Ukraine is estimated at 393,000. However, the Center for Muslim Affairs in Ukraine estimates the Muslim population at about 2 million.

There are about 445 Muslim communities and 160 mosques in Ukraine. In the Crimean region, Crimean Tatars make up about 12 percent of the population, with at least 30 Muslim communities in the region. Other ethnic groups include Chechens, Caucasian immigrants and a minority of Afghans. These peoples’ major languages ​​are Tatar, Turkish, and Caucasian, but all Muslim communities are fluent in Ukrainian and Russian.

The Sevastopol Grand Mosque was once a historic site and a church. The mosque is located in the Leninsky district. The mosque is known as Alexander Mikhailovich. Alexander is the architect of this landmark and one of the most prominent architects of Ukraine.

Source: Shia news