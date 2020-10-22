Dedicating the first floor prayer hall to disabled in Masjid Al-Haram

SHAFAQNA- The director general of the Department of Disabled Affairs in the General Directorate of Masjid al-Haram said: “The first floor prayer hall is dedicated to people with disabilities and doors have been set for their entry and exit”.

Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Judai, Director General of the Department of Disabled Affairs in the General Directorate of Masjid al-Haram and Masjid al-Nabi (PBUH), announced: “In the current situation, in order to comply with health protocols, this office is considering the ways to provide more services to pilgrims.”

He added: “Among these ways of improvement there is the service provided to the handicapped and incapable people in performing the Hajj Umrah.”

He emphasized: “This office helps people with disabilities to perform the Hajj Umrah Mufradah so that by preparing the path of Tawaf between Safaa and Marwah, they can easily perform their obligations of Hajj with a wheelchair and there are people present to help them and all these actions are done for free”.

Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Judi further stated: “There are 32 doors inside the Masjid al-Haram, which have been set up to facilitate the entry and exit of pilgrims, and the doors of the Masjid al-Haram numbers: 68, 74, 79, 84, 89, 90, 93 and 94 are reserved for the disabled. Also, a number of bridges have been prepared for them to cross easily”.

He emphasized: “The health services have been designed in accordance with these peoples’ needs and the bulletin boards have been specified for their ease of navigation”.

The head of the Department of Disabled Affairs in Masjid al-Haram said: “The first floor prayer hall has been allocated for the disabled to enter and exit easily”.

Source: Shia News