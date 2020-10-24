Paris Louvre Museum resumes exploring historic site of Faruj in Iran

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Iranian Archaeological Board of the ruined city of Faruj announced: “The new chapter of archeological excavations in the historical site of ‘ruined city of Faruj’ will be resumed soon with the permission of the Cultural Heritage Research Institute and with the participation of Tehran University and Louvre Museum“.

The Public Relations Department of the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of North Khorasan, reported on a meeting on Wednesday. In a meeting with the directors of the General Directorate, Meysam Labaf Khaniki stated some advances referring to the situation caused by the outbreak of Corona virus and the problem of the stay of French archaeologists in the project. He announced: “With the follow-up done, we prevented research programs and explorations from stopping, but, despite the difficulties, things are going to be resumed”.

The head of the archeological board of the ruins site of Faruj, referring to the long-term goals of research in this historical site, added: “In the new chapter of excavation, field work will be done by Iranian archaeologists and research studies will be followed by French specialists.”

Labaf Khaniki stated that so far the cooperation of North Khorasan province in supporting and advancing research goals in the historical site of the ruined city has been effective. He expressed hope: “Undoubtedly, preserving these works, exploring and introducing the architectural remains of the area will have effective results in understanding the history and culture of the northeastern region of Iran.”

The first chapter of the archeological studies of the ruined historical site of the city of Faruj ended with the guidance of a group consisting of archaeologists from the University of Tehran and the Louvre Museum in Paris in November last year.

This region, which is home to the Atrak springs, has long been the focus of human societies, and the passage of one of the most important arteries connecting East to West has added to the biological importance of that region.

Archaeological studies in this historical site have been defined as part of the joint activities of the University of Tehran with the Louvre Museum in Paris and started last year and are carried out according to the five-year memorandum of the Cultural Heritage Research Institute.

Source: IRNA