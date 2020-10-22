How should a faith community look like?

SHAFAQNA – By referring to a narration from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), the prominent Shia Scholar, Martyr Motahhari (RA) wrote: The example of faith community in mutual friendship and common affection is like a body that when one part of it gets hurt, other parts become restless and sympathize. When the body temperature goes high and fever sets in, calmness goes away and sleeplessness occurs. The characteristic of living creature is that there is co-operation, sympathy and co-operation between body parts; and that is the dead body where there is not slightest effect on its parts as a result of decay.

The society in turn has life and death. The social spirit/soul also in turn is one of the realities of this world. If social spirit exists, and the society is alive and living, without doubt sympathy and co-operation exist in that society, then no fake goods are prepared for each other, they do not sell underweight, they observe fairness and justice, and share with each other good and bad times [1].

