Which sins hasten God’s punishment?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: There are three sins which will accelerate God’s punishment and will not be delayed until the hereafter, and these are:
- Disobeying parents (parent’s curse)
- Oppressing the people
- Return kindness with ingratitude [1]
[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 75, Page 275.
