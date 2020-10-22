Date :Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 | Time : 10:44 |ID: 177489 | Print

Which sins hasten God’s punishment?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: There are three sins which will accelerate God’s punishment and will not be delayed until the hereafter, and these are:

  1. Disobeying parents (parent’s curse)
  2. Oppressing the people
  3. Return kindness with ingratitude [1]

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 75, Page 275.

