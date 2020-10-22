Which sins hasten God’s punishment?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: There are three sins which will accelerate God’s punishment and will not be delayed until the hereafter, and these are:

Disobeying parents (parent’s curse) Oppressing the people Return kindness with ingratitude [1]

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 75, Page 275.