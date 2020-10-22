Al-Kazemi meets Boris Johnson in London+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister met with his British counterpart in London today (Thursday).

The media office of the Iraqi Prime Minister announced in a statement that Mustafa al-Kazemi met with Boris Johnson in London today (Thursday).

According to the statement, the meeting focused on the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Al-Kazemi praised Britain’s role in continuous support of Iraq.

On the other hand, Boris Johnson wished security and prosperity to Iraq and praised Iraq’s efforts in the fight against ISIS, calling the relations between the two countries friendly and united.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English