Lebanon: Saad Al-Hariri appointed to form a new government

SHAFAQNA- Members of the Lebanese parliament, during their consultations with the Lebanese president, by a small majority introduced the leader of the Future Movement as their preferred candidate for the post of Prime Minister.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun began binding parliamentary consultations this morning (Thursday) at Ba’abda Palace on the outskirts of Beirut to nominate a new Prime Minister to form a new government.

It should be noted that according to the process of binding parliamentary consultations, all members of the Lebanese House of Representatives, which consists of 128 deputies, but now has eight empty seats, within the parliamentary factions framework or as an independent representative, meet with the President to nominate a candidate for the post of Prime Minister, who will eventually nominate a majority-backed candidate to form a new cabinet.

Al-Hariri then returned to the Ba’abda Presidential Palace, where he met with Aoun in the presence of Nabih Berri to be formally introduced as the Prime Minister in charge of forming Lebanon’s new government.

After a trilateral meeting with the president and Saad Al-Hariri, the speaker of the Lebanese parliament announced that there is an optimistic atmosphere for the election of the Prime Minister. Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri had a trilateral meeting today (Thursday) with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Al-Hariri at Ba’abda Palace.

“A pessimistic atmosphere has affected us all, but there is an optimistic atmosphere between the president and Hariri, as well as between Future Movement and the free national current,” Barry said after the meeting. Concerning the formation of a new government, he stressed: the formation of the government will be done faster than what expected.

Saad Hariri also said in this meeting, which was held after he was obliged to form the new government with 65 votes in the parliament: “The president informed me about the result of the parliamentary consultative session that led to my appointment.” He added: “I thank the delegates, especially those who elected me to form a technocratic government.”

Hariri stressed: “The technocratic government is a government whose task is to implement economic, financial and administrative reforms that have been proposed in the French initiative, according to which the parliamentary factions are obliged to support the government to implement it.” Addressing the Lebanese people, he said: “I am ready to fulfill my promises and work to prevent the collapse of the economy and rebuild the ruins of the terrible explosion in the port of Beirut.”

In the end, the caretaker Prime Minister of Lebanon emphasized: “First, I will take measures to form a government as soon as possible, because time is limited and this is the last opportunity for this issue.” The Lebanese parliament began its consultative session today to elect a new prime minister, and with 65 votes in favor, Saad Hariri was appointed to form a new government.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English