The Importance of Muslim Education in Britain: Introducing ASRA – Muslim Online Home School

Bilal Ali, one of the individuals at the heart of the initiative, recalls the quite unique trials and tribulations that his team have gone through to realizes their dream. They celebrated the innovative schools first anniversary and boast a steadily growing awareness and demand for this bespoke Islamic Home Schooling Network now operating from its hub in Luton, Bedfordshire.

Bilal,a Shia Ithnashari Muslim himself, came from an IT background but took a PostGrad in School Leadership and Management with a specialism in Digital Learning from Birmingham University specifically to serve the ASRA project. He says “we assembled a team of qualified experts in the field of Education, IT, Finance and Management and our executive board had a substantial history and experience of education leadership from the get-go. Most of them hold postgraduate qualifications (MA, Phd) and we have all been working with active home-schooling parents since 2015 too.” He adds that since 2018 they have also been running a support system for the home – educating community.’

Bilal clarified that ASRA School’s Islamic vision promotes professionalism and has created an environment of academic excellence coupled with moral growth within students. He says “the school aims to help its students learn to develop Islamic educational values such as seeking the truth and adhering to it. We encourage them to be open and ready to engage with people of different opinions with respect, rationality, wisdom, moderation, modesty and humbleness.” Bilal emphasized that the school is also very significantly non-denominationally based, another possible first in Britain, and the curriculum has he says satisfied the sixty four Shia and Sunni Muslims who have joined up so far having had an intake of under a dozen upon its initial launch. Bilal confirms that Ahl Tassanun Muslims outnumber their Ahle Tasshayu brothers and sisters so far. In the future it is not inconceivable that non Muslims might also join the school as there’s certainly no restriction in that regard from the innovators of this unique first-of-its-kind school. Bilal Ali adds that the school also helps the students to be active members of their communities locally and globally and emphasizes the need for Muslims to be both influential leaders and instrumental to positive societal development, as well as being beneficial and honourable citizens of the global society. So ASRA is essentially a full-time online school that it’s founders say teaches via a uniquely created online system. As with standard British schools it teaches the core English national curriculum, Enrichment and Life Skills but with an Islamically-tailored specialist ‘character and moral’ education programme. The ASRA team say they have created a bespoke advanced digital interactive online learning platform with Academic and spiritual excellence at its heart. Bilal Ali emphasises that teachers at the school are all normal professionally qualified and experienced, and the school carries out all standard security and vetting processes but the key additional quality all of their staff possess is that they are passionate about the Islamic concept of ‘Tarbeya’ or good etiquette – rooted as it is in Prophetic virtue ethics and moral principles. The School says its Online study is also supplemented by enrichment activities such as residential camps which provide life skills. Bilal Ali himself says “these are delivered by experts on career guidance and those who can teach presentation as well as communication skills. This aspect of the schools service also focuses on developing students critical thinking, leadership and entrepreneurship skills and Asra’s development team have also factored in a future mentorship programme which the Online System will provide from the age of 13+ in the near future. Bilal outlined how they developed their Online Enrichment Programmes using AI technology to offer optional practical group sessions in life skills delivered by global experts. He says because the school isn’t restricted by location “these experts can be selected from any part of the World and can deliver workshops or courses on presentation and communication skills, critical thinking, leadership and entrepreneurship elements too”. Having now run the school for a year Bilal Ali lists the benefits of ASRA School even more confidently based on the schools expanding student uptake from single figures to sixty five today. The testimonies of students and parents he showed us were positive about the experience at the school although we didn’t get an oprtunity to speak to any of the students themselves yet. There are of course bound to be lessons being learned, with obstacles and challenges which the school will continue to face including perhaps greater Government demands scrutiny and pressure for private data to be shared with the establishment but so far Bilal has successfully cited the legal rights of his students to privacy and local authorities have relented exertion of too much control due to the current legal parameters it seems which limit them. However as the Government see this sector expand so too will their regulatory demands. So what happens if, for example, the authorities impose same of their mainstream school rules on relationship and sex education for kids? Bilal says at the moment they cannot and these are battles online schools will also no doubt face in the future. For ASRA he says training more teachers, gaining enough students to be solvent and achieving good results for existing students are the more immediate challenges that will occupy the ASRA teams minds for now and they’ll face those challenges as and when they arise. . Regarding ASRA school fees, Bilal says “ASRA provides a more affordable private education with highly experienced and UK qualified teachers, most of whom hold double masters degrees. The Online school says it “gives students the flexibility to connect from anywhere in the world and they never miss a lesson as every lesson is recorded” and their website highlights a few more reasons why ASRA is unique. The School says that, for example, their online education institution has the advantage of “small class sizes, a systematic approach to student progress monitoring and an intensive cultivation of character and moral values. It also has a holistic approach to acsdemic education, as well as life skills and personal development” which they are happy to speak to potential students and their parents about with on a one to one basis. In addition they say the benefit if ASRA is that students “increase their chances of achieving the best possible exam results and gaining admission to the top universities without compromising their faith morality and ethics, as Islamic faith and moral character (Emaan & Akhlaq) are of paramount importance.” The school also recognizes that after-school time for hobbies are a benefit and the system encourages this aspect of student growth too. Although our enquiry didn’t dig deep enough to clarify how this was done practically in an online environment its something prospective students should enquire about. These kinds of new challenges for a virtual learning set up are areas where many prospective parents or students may require more education and reassurance to understand how such a school works. It does put an added pressure on ASRA compared to traditional schools, but Bilal says they excel at helping people understand exactly how it all works and their team are happy to spend the time to explain everything. The interest in homeschooling among Muslims and non Muslims is, according to Bilal, increasing in the wake of an increasingly morally relativist British mainstream education curriculum which for the faith based communities in particular includes increasingly dubious content.

The impact of Covid 19 has also of course been felt in the UK hugely and in some ways it is also already becoming a massive game changer for the world of education. However it’s impact, whilst undoubtedly resulting in all kinds of destruction in the world of formal school education, isn’t necessarily being bemoaned by everyone as a total disaster in the online world including ASRA. Parents had to, for example, resort to online educational support during the months-long ‘lockdown’ and a trend towards using online educational toolkits has definitely been accelerated.

Indeed Bilal Ali says ASRA knows that in the realm of online learning Covid 19 could prove to be the catalyst for a revolution in how education is seen by the State the corporate sector, as well as parents and students. Inadvertently it seems ASRA may have stolen a march on many by developing this Islamic Online School system emerging at just the right time, which bodes well for its future as comfort with technology means demand is very likely to keep increasing.

Historically the current Western education establishment emerged from the toil, labour and transformation of society from its agricultural base to an industrial one, and so for the first time a mass education system was rolled out for most of its European population for the first time – one which hasn’t in principle changed its core infrastructure or modus operandi since. It seems however that now the 21st century advances in artificial intelligence communication and information technology is certainly going to shake those foundations to their core and perhaps trigger a revolution in how people do education.

Bilal Ali says he and his colleagues took some financial risks to kick-start this online Islamic school, but he says “after a year the signs of its future success are promising, albeit in what may soon become a more competitive marketplace, as more similar initiatives start up.” Several Sunni led online school models are in the pipeline he says and so too is at least one other Shis-led model

For some the ASRA Online Islamic school model couldn’t have come at a more appropriate time given the above social trends, but equally many others will find it an alien idea and will not take the possible risk of such a new concept until it becomes more mainstreamed. Bilal none-the-less says their online system is providing a new option and indeed hope for Muslim parents and children to gain an Islamically sound education without compromising on academic excellence.

Having struggled so hard for several years to get the concept up and running the pioneers behind this initiative say that for the time being they will now just be content to consolidate the school and secure enough students to ensure its independence and self sufficiency, in order to avoid relying on patrons and donors.

Students are encouraged to enroll anytime as the online system unlike normal schools offers flexibility in accommodating their specific learning needs. For further details parents and students are encouraged do their independent research and enquiries about the school and Bilal Ali says you can contact them directly on