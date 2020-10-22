Safeguard human rights defenders, rights of NGOs in India: UN Commissioner for Human Rights urges

SHAFAQNA– The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, raised concerns on Tuesday that “vaguely defined laws in India are increasingly being used to stifle human rights defender’s voices.” Michelle Bachelet issued a statement calling on the Government of India to safeguard the rights of human rights defenders and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), expressing regret at legal constraints faced by NGOs, including by the application of laws that her Office (OHCHR) perceives to be problematic, news.un.org reported.

Ms. Bachelet cited as worrying the use of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), which a number of UN human rights bodies have also said is vaguely worded and overbroad in its objective. The Act prohibits the receipt of foreign funds “for any activities prejudicial to the public interest.” Adopted in 2010, and amended last month, the Act has had a “detrimental impact on the right to freedom of association and expression of human rights NGOs”, she added. As a result, it also impacts their ability to serve as effective advocates to protect and promote human rights in India.