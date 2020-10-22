Date :Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 | Time : 18:42 |ID: 177596 | Print

Two Muslim women stabbed near Eiffel Tower

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Two Muslim women were stabbed near Paris’ Eiffel Tower.

As reported by franceinfo and other outlets, the incident happened on Sunday as the Muslim women were out for a walk, when a dog ran up and frightened their children.

When the Muslim women asked the dog’s owners to put it on a leash, they refused, and instead shouted insults.

They then pulled out a knife, slashing one of the Muslim women three separate times – on the skull, on the rib, and on the upper arm, and delivering six stabs to the other woman.

The victims of the attack suffered a punctured lung and other wounds. Police arrested one of the assailants immediately and the second on Tuesday, according to AA.

You might also like
Engineering tensions in Calais and the promotion of hate against minorities
uropean Union, Federica Mogherini, Instex, Iran Mogherini aide: 8 more countries ready to join INSTEX
Covid-19, lockdown & tear gas can't stop Yellow Vests to protest against Macron's government + Video
Macron hails “massive” turnout in French presidential election
Over Half of French People Say Islam is Compatible with Their Society: Survey
How the First All-Girl Muslim Robotics Team is Founded by a Stereotype-Smashing Teen
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *