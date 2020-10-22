Two Muslim women stabbed near Eiffel Tower

SHAFAQNA- Two Muslim women were stabbed near Paris’ Eiffel Tower.

As reported by franceinfo and other outlets, the incident happened on Sunday as the Muslim women were out for a walk, when a dog ran up and frightened their children.

When the Muslim women asked the dog’s owners to put it on a leash, they refused, and instead shouted insults.

They then pulled out a knife, slashing one of the Muslim women three separate times – on the skull, on the rib, and on the upper arm, and delivering six stabs to the other woman.

The victims of the attack suffered a punctured lung and other wounds. Police arrested one of the assailants immediately and the second on Tuesday, according to AA.