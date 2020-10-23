HRW: 49 executions in Egypt carried out over 10 days in October

SHAFAQNA– Egyptian authorities executed 49 people between 3 and 13 October, Human Rights Watch reported.

According to the report, 15 men were executed for their alleged involvement in cases of political violence, and the other 32 men and two women had been convicted in criminal cases.

The international organisation stated that 15 people were executed on 3 October alone, Middle East Eye told.

Ten of those executed had been convicted in the Ajnad Misr (Soldiers of Egypt) case, where authorities charged defendants with involvement in armed attacks by Ajnad Misr, a group which claimed responsibility for several assaults that took place in South Giza in 2014 and 2015.