India extends ban on high-speed internet services in Kashmir

SHAFAQNA- India s extended its ban on high-speed internet in 18 of 20 districts of Kashmir until November 12.

Digital rights activists have consistently denounced the internet restrictions, with some calling them “far worse censorship than anywhere in the world”.

In August, the Jammu-Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), a prominent rights group in Indian-administered Kashmir, called the communications blackout a “collective punishment” against the Kashmiris and urged the international community to question New Delhi over the “digital apartheid”, AlJazeera reported.

