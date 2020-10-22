Central African Republic:Two years after inauguration of SCC, warlords still walk free

SHAFAQNA– Many perpetrators of horrendous human rights violations and abuses in the Central African Republic (CAR) have not been brought to justice two years after the inauguration of the country’s Special Criminal Court (SCC), Amnesty International reported.

Two years on, the Special Criminal Court needs to show more transparency in its judicial activities Justice system needs stronger efforts to prosecute, in fair trials, those who have killed, raped and abducted civilians ,according to Amnesty International .

Civilians have borne the brunt of successive waves of violence and armed conflict since 2002 in CAR. Thousands have been killed, raped, and over half a million people are still displaced. Impunity is an affront for the victims and a blank check for perpetrators of crimes. The inauguration of the SCC provided a glimmer of hope for victims, but progress is slow.

In a new report, ‘’On trial, these warlords lowered their eyes’’: The Central African Republic’s challenging pursuit of justice, Amnesty International found that the SCC’s progress has been hampered by deficiencies in the Court’s operationalisation and a lack of transparency, while CAR’s national justice system is too weak to address the vast scale of the violations.