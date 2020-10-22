Prominent Bahraini political prisoner transferred to hospital after deteriorating physical condition

SHAFAQNA- The family of Hassan Mushaima, one of the leaders detained in Bahrain’s Jau Central Prison, said that after his health deteriorated, on Monday evening (October 19, 2020), the prison administration transferred him to a military hospital.

“My father was suffering from a sharp rise in blood pressure and a sudden deterioration in his health,” his son Ali Mushaima said on his Twitter account.

He added: “The authorities sent him back to prison and his family are very worried about his health due to not knowing the cause of these sudden symptoms and the treatment that has been done for it.”

In the end, he stated: “Negligence in medical care and deprivation of treatment is a crime.”

It is worth mentioning that Hassan Mushaima was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2011 for his role and that of other leaders in the February movement. That year, thousands of Bahrainis, protested and called for an elected government to end the country’s discriminatory policies and persecution of Shia Muslims.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English