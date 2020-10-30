Photos: Nomadic life in Iran

SHAFAQNA- Bakhtiari tribe is the largest nomadic people in the world and their territory is between Khuzestan and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari provinces.

Bakhtiari people are composed of different tribes. The family of Hussain Alijani Alijavand is from the Mori clan, whose summer is in the oak forests of Bazoft, Chaharmahal Bakhtiari. They are in the summer from mid-May to late November. Hussain has 4 sons and 3 daughters. His two married sons also live with their father. Their main occupation is herding. Of course, for supporting their families, his sons work in big cities. October 6, the Iranian National Day of Villages and Nomads has been registered as one of the occasions in the official calendar of Iran.

