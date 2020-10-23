Date :Friday, October 23rd, 2020 | Time : 10:36 |ID: 177667 | Print

What is the ruling on taking part in gatherings where it is possible to get infected with Coronavirus? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about taking part in gatherings where there is a risk of infection.

Question: What is the ruling on family socialising as well as taking part in ceremonies where it is possible to get infected with Coronavirus?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Avoid entering a place where there is a logical possibility of getting infected; unless by observing health protocols, such possibility is discarded or insignificant.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *