What is the ruling on taking part in gatherings where it is possible to get infected with Coronavirus? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about taking part in gatherings where there is a risk of infection.

Question: What is the ruling on family socialising as well as taking part in ceremonies where it is possible to get infected with Coronavirus?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Avoid entering a place where there is a logical possibility of getting infected; unless by observing health protocols, such possibility is discarded or insignificant.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA