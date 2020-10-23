Maher Al-Akhras has not eaten for 87 days in protest against detention without charge

SHAFAQNA – According to the Guardian (23 October 2020), a Palestinian man who is approaching 90 days without eating in protest against Israel’s extensive use of detention without charge is on the brink of death, his family and human rights groups have warned. Maher Al-Akhras, 49, from the occupied West Bank, has been under administrative detention since late July, a policy that allows authorities to hold people indefinitely without trial, sometimes for years.

As of August, more than 350 Palestinians were being held in administrative detention, according to the Israeli human rights organisation B’Tselem. Four Israeli and Palestinian rights groups, including the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association and Physicians for Human Rights Israel, called for Akhras’s release in a letter this week.

Anat Matar, a Tel Aviv University philosophy professor who coordinates the Israeli Committee on Palestinian Prisoners advocacy group, said several compromises had been attempted. Still, Akhras remains insistent on being moved to the West Bank.

“We and his close family and friends want to support him in his principled struggle. On the other hand, it is really hard,” she said. “The point for us is to protest administrative detention. What he wants is to move the discussion from his own case to the general one, and that is why he pays with his own life.”

Source: The Guardian