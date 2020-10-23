Date :Friday, October 23rd, 2020 | Time : 17:44 |ID: 177724 | Print

Sudan agrees to normalize ties with Israel

SHAFAQNA-US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Sudan agrees to normalize ties with Israel.

Trump spoke with the leaders of Israel and Sudan as the two countries announced their plan to normalise ties.

In a telephone call with Trump held in front of reporters at the White House, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also welcomed what he called a rapidly expanding “circle of peace”, AlJazeera reported.

