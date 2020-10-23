Quranic workshop held in Brunei’s Belait

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A total of 22 mosque officers in the Belait District in Brunei, attended a Tadabbur Al-Quran workshop at the Muhammad Jamalul Alam Mosque on Thursday.

Jointly organized by the Mosque Affairs Department of Belait District and the Muhammad Jamalul Alam Mosque Takmir Committee members, the workshop was conducted by Quran master Hajah Zaliha binti Haji Ibrahim, who explored the meaning of Tadabbur (reflection) and the proper procedures of conducting Tadabbur Al-Quran.

The discussion concluded with a question-and-answer session, to address any queries on the issues being examined, the Borneo Bulletin reported.

Belait District, or simply Belait, is the largest as well as the westernmost district in Brunei, a tiny nation on the island of Borneo. Islam is Brunei’s official religion and more than 82 percent of the population is Muslim.