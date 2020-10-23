Foreign Ministry of Iran releases statement on blacklisting of US diplomats in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a Friday statement, announced sanctions on a number of US authorities including the country’s ambassador to Baghdad.

The full text of the statement is as follows:

In line with the implementation of Note 1 of Article 4 and Note 1 of Article 5 of the “Law on Countering Human Rights Violations and Adventuristic as well as Terrorist Moves by the US in the Region” ratified by the Iranian Parliament on August 13, 2017, the Foreign Ministry of Iran, in cooperation with relevant authorities, puts US Ambassador to Baghdad Matthew Tueller, his deputy Steve Fagin and the United States’ Consul General in Erbil Rob Waller on the list of sanctioned individuals as stipulated in the above-mentioned law as of the date of the issuance of this statement, i.e., October 23 2020, because they are clear examples of individuals mentioned in clauses 3-5 of Article 4 and clause 2 of Article 5 of the above-said law, given that there is conclusive evidence and information which proves that these individuals were effectively involved in organizing, financially supporting, steering and committing acts of terror against the interests of the government or citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and that they backed extremist and terrorist groups such as the ISIS and Al-Nusra Front, and played an effective role in using state terrorism against people in the region, and that they contributed to the violation of basic rules and fundamental principles of international law, including humanitarian international law and the rights of the regional people, especially being an accessory to the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, and that they had a role in the imposition of unfair and illegal sanctions by the US against Iranian people.

As of the mentioned date, the above-said individuals shall be subject to the consequences and requirements stipulated in the “Law on Countering Human Rights Violations and Adventuristic as well as Terrorist Moves by the US in the Region,” and all relevant authorities will adopt the necessary measures to put that into effect in accordance with the law.