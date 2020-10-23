Date :Friday, October 23rd, 2020 | Time : 19:20 |ID: 177736 | Print

Libya warring sides reach ceasefire deal

SHAFAQNA- Libya’s warring sides agreed to a ceasefire on Friday.

The United Nations said the two sides reached the “historic achievement” with an immediate permanent ceasefire deal across the oil-rich North African country.

The accord – concluded in Geneva after talks between military representatives of the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) and renegade commander Khalifa Haftar’s eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) – will be followed up with political discussions in Tunisia next month, according to AlJazeera.

