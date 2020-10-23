Libya warring sides reach ceasefire deal

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/libya.jpg 625 1080 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-10-23 19:20:022020-10-23 19:20:02Libya warring sides reach ceasefire deal
SHAFAQNA- Libya’s warring sides agreed to a ceasefire on Friday.
The United Nations said the two sides reached the “historic achievement” with an immediate permanent ceasefire deal across the oil-rich North African country.
The accord – concluded in Geneva after talks between military representatives of the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) and renegade commander Khalifa Haftar’s eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) – will be followed up with political discussions in Tunisia next month, according to AlJazeera.
