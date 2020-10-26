Key threats to Suadi Arabia’s stability

SHAFAQNA- On the surface, Saudi Arabia with oil wealth looks secure in its power. But beneath the placid surface, it facing stronger economic, social headwinds.

In purchasing power parity terms, Saudi Arabia is a rich country — only slightly behind the U.S. in living standards. Meanwhile, the country’s leadership is feeling confident and powerful enough to prosecute a war in Yemen and kill a dissident journalist. But, Suadi’s volatile situation could be made even more precarious by Six factors: declining oil revenues, climate change and social liberalization, Coronavirus pandemic, angry surplus of underemployed youth with frustrated expectations and decline in tourism.

For decades, oil revenue has been the glue holding the Saudi economy together. But, Saudi Arabia has been trying to diversify its economy for decades, as emphasised in Vision 2030, launched by Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. But the dual shocks of coronavirus and tumbling energy prices have hurt its plans, particularly in the non-oil sector, which is forecast to contract by 14 percent this year. Even before the pandemic, all was not going so well, not just because of the current economic slowdown due to the pandemic.

Declining oil revenues

The First threat to stability is declining oil revenues. Oil revenues account for around two-thirds of the kingdom’s exports. But while Saudi Arabia was once responsible for nearly 30 percent of global oil exports, that figure has now dropped to just 12 percent, according to Capital Economics.

The Second threat to stability is decline in tourism. Saudi Arabia had hoped that tourism would be a key part of Vision 2030, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s diversification project, with a target of 100 million visitors a year by the end of the decade, Middle East Eye reported.

In the wake of Covid-19, Riyadh is now predicting a 35-45 percent decline in tourism – equivalent to a drop in revenues of $28bn in 2020. Another setback is the decision to limit the annual Hajj to 1,000 domestic pilgrims. Umrah pilgrimages have been halted since March. Hajj is a big money maker. Losing it for two years in a row will hurt. The hajj not only provides Saudi Arabia with immense influence and prestige among Muslims, it also generates around $6 billion in revenue for the government annually, The Arab Weekly mentioned.

Covid-19

The Third threat to stability is Covid-19. Start-ups and small businesses, which were supposed to generate 35 percent of GDP by 2030, have also taken a beating. According to a research report by Wamda and Arabnet, two-thirds of Saudi startups have been negatively affected by Covid-19, finding it hard to get financial support, while 17 percent are suspending operations, Hoover told.

Low- to no-taxes were once a mainstay of Saudi life, only increasing in recent years as falling oil prices prompted the government to seek new ways to generate income.

When Riyadh first introduced VAT and reduced fuel subsidies in 2018, it dampened the economic hit by introducing a cost of living allowance for about one million public employees, budgeted at 1,000 Riyals ($267) a month.When Riyadh first introduced VAT and reduced fuel subsidies in 2018, it dampened the economic hit by introducing a cost of living allowance for about one million public employees, budgeted at 1,000 Riyals ($267) a month. But in July, as part of austerity measures, that allowance was scrapped, saving the kingdom some $4.8 billion a year. Then VAT trebled to 15 percent.

Angry surplus of underemployed youth

The Forth potential threat to stability is angry surplus of underemployed youth with frustrated expectations. The kingdom’s population has been grown fast for decades, doubling since 1990, according to Carnegie Endowment. But for Saudis born during the past 30 years, jobs are in short supply. Almost two-thirds of the population are under 30 – and most of them are unemployed university graduates.

Saudi Arabia indeed now has its largest, most literate, and most technologically connected cohort of youths in its history. However, it interrogates those authoritarian promises to generate economic opportunities that currently do not exist that defies the contemporary experience of youth activism and popular uprising.

For average citizen in Saudi Arabia, that means only one thing – more belt tightening.

Social and climate change

The Fifth potential threat to stability is social change. The country’s culture is liberalizing — arts, theater and other cultural expressions are becoming more widely tolerated, women are driving cars and voting in elections. It creates the opportunity for turmoil. Young people who become used to a rapid pace of social change might become sharply dissatisfied if and when progress slows — a phenomenon known as a revolution of rising expectations. Political scientists have long noted the correlation between youth bulges and civil strife.

The Sixth threat to the country’s stability is climate change, whose effects may be manifesting already.

These are the key threats.

So despite its appearance of stability, wealth and power, Saudi Arabia could be headed for a building storm of troubles.

The country’s rulers are surely aware of this danger, which may be why they’re handing out more money and offering social reforms even as they clamp down on political dissent and murder regime critics.

But all these measures may not be enough. It may simply be that the era when an oil-rich desert kingdom could satisfy the economic and social needs of a burgeoning population will soon draw to a close.