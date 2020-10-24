https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/mufti.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-10-24 07:55:412020-10-24 11:01:31Syria’s prominent Mufti killed in car bomb
Syria’s prominent Mufti killed in car bomb
SHAFAQNA- A prominent Syrian Muslim cleric was killed on Thursday as the result of an explosive device planted in his car” in the town of Qudssaya, northwest of the capital.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor said the Damascus Mufti, Sheikh Mohammed Adnan Afyouni,66, played a key role in reaching reconciliation deals with rebel fighters on the capital’s outskirts during the country’s nine-year war, according to AlJazeera.
