Date :Saturday, October 24th, 2020 | Time : 08:36 |ID: 177758 | Print

Donors pledge nearly $600m for Rohingya refugees

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The international community pledged nearly $600m to support Rohingya refugees on Thursday.

According to AlJazeera, the United Kingdom, the United States and European Union organised the virtual conference along with the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), aiming to meet a target of $1bn in funding for 2020, less than half of which had been raised.

“The international community has demonstrated its strong commitment to the humanitarian response with its announcement of funding today totalling $597 million,” the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said.

 

You might also like
Turkish charity delivers humanitarian aid to Rohingya refugees
India's new immigrant policy terrified Rohingya refugees+ Video
ID cards issued for more than 500000 Rohingya in Bangladesh
Amnesty: flaws in COVID-19 response put older Rohingya refugees in imminent danger
BJP plans to replicate Muslims citizenship ban across India+ Video
German Interior Minister warned about a new refugee crisis in Europe
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *