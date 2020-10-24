Donors pledge nearly $600m for Rohingya refugees

SHAFAQNA- The international community pledged nearly $600m to support Rohingya refugees on Thursday.

According to AlJazeera, the United Kingdom, the United States and European Union organised the virtual conference along with the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), aiming to meet a target of $1bn in funding for 2020, less than half of which had been raised.

“The international community has demonstrated its strong commitment to the humanitarian response with its announcement of funding today totalling $597 million,” the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said.