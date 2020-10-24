US coronavirus deaths could hit 500,000 by February

SHAFAQNA- According to researchers, the US coronavirus deaths could surpass 500,000 by February unless nearly all Americans wear face masks.

The latest estimate by the widely cited University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) reflects concern that cold winter weather will drive Americans indoors, where the coronavirus spreads more easily, particularly in confined, poorly-ventilated spaces.

Some 84,218 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 across the United States on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, breaking the single-day record of 77,299 that was set on July 16. Only India has reported more cases in a single day: 97,894, on September 17, AlJazeera reported.