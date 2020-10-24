Date :Saturday, October 24th, 2020 | Time : 15:03 |ID: 177761 | Print

US coronavirus deaths could hit 500,000 by February

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- According to researchers, the US coronavirus deaths could surpass 500,000 by February unless nearly all Americans wear face masks.

The latest estimate by the widely cited University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) reflects concern that cold winter weather will drive Americans indoors, where the coronavirus spreads more easily, particularly in confined, poorly-ventilated spaces.

Some 84,218 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 across the United States on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, breaking the single-day record of 77,299 that was set on July 16. Only India has reported more cases in a single day: 97,894, on September 17, AlJazeera reported.

 

You might also like
Coronavirus: Lockdown tightened in northern England
Lebanese Analyst: US sanctions did not affect the formation of Lebanon government
Iran’s Zarif‏: US responsible for miseries from Saddam to ISIS
Due to concerns about further spread of Coronavirus, Algeria refuses to reopen Mosques
Pulling Hijab From Muslim Woman’s Head During Airline Flight/ ‘Take It Off! This Is America!’
Trump Impeachment : US House Delivers Articles of Impeachment to Senate
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *