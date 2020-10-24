Basheer and Nazeer according to the holy Quran

SHAFAQNA – The prominent Shia Scholar, Martyr Mortaza Motahhari (RA) wrote: The holy Quran always introduces itself and the holy Prophet (PBUH) as Basheer (harbinger/bearer of good news) and Nazeer (warner). These two phrases mean that the one who shows the right path as well as the pitfalls. Because if it wanted to show just the path and not the pitfalls, it is possible that one can see the path but as cannot see the well and is neglectful of it, thinks that is moving on the path and then (suddenly) falls into the well.

If only the well is shown, this is a negative act, this is the well, do not go there; alright, so where should I go? Positive and negative must be together. This is the path, go from here; and this the well, do not go from here. Therefore, the holy Quran emphasizes more on being a Nazeer than a Basheer because the human being also moves according to human nature. In the first instance, the well must be shown; the danger must be notified [1].

[1] Ashenaie ba Quran, Vol. 10, Page 164.