Hashtag calling for boycott of French products goes viral

SHAFAQNA- Hashtags on boycotting French products went viral, as social media users condemned the anti-Islam campaign in the European country. Photos and video footage circulating on social media also show Kuwaiti supermarkets and, Qatar’s Al-Meera emptied shelves from made in France goods. Social media users, mostly on Twitter, are now sharing photos of the French products that Muslims should avoid purchasing. The boycott list includes luxury brands such as Cartier, Dior, Chanel, Nina Ricci, Givenchy and Lacoste along with food products or car manufacturers like Renault, or cigarette brand Gauloises, dailysabah reported.

Al Jazeera Arabic also reported Friday that supermarkets in Kuwait started to remove French products from their shelves in line with the boycott campaign. Dohanews reported that Qatar’s flagship Al Meera supermarket has removed all French products from its shelves after calls for boycott grew louder across the Arab and Muslim world, the corporation announced on Friday.

The recent developments followed France’s ordering the temporary closure of a mosque outside of Paris, as part of a crackdown on Muslims following the killing of a teacher who showed his class caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). French police have raided more than 50 Mosques and associations since the killing.

French President Emmanuel Macron refused to condemn satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo’s decision to republish offensive cartoons of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), saying that it was not his place to pass judgment on the magazine’s decision. Macron backed the magazine and vowed measures against what he called “Islamic separatism.”

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a red line

Twitter users are using several hashtags, including “Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a red line,” “France insults Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” and “Boycott French products” to condemn the Islamophobia campaign in the European country, Moroccoworldnews told.