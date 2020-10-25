34th International Islamic Unity webinar planned in South Africa

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Ahmad Ali Mohsenzadeh, Iran’s cultural attaché in South Africa, said the event will be part of the 34th International Islamic Unity Conference, the website of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization reported.

He said it will be organized on Friday, October 30, in the form of an online gathering due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Mohsenzadeh noted that the main theme the participants in the webinar will discuss is “Islamic cooperation in the face of calamities and tragedies”.

He added that the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought and the Iranian cultural centers in Zimbabwe and Tanzania will cooperate in holding the conference.

The International Islamic Unity Conference is annually held during the Islamic Unity Week.

The 17th day of Rabi al-Awwal, which falls on November 3 this year, is believed by Shia Muslims to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), while Sunni Muslims regard the 12th day of the month as the birthday of the last prophet.

The interval between the two dates is celebrated every year as the Islamic Unity Week.

Late Founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Imam Khomeini (RA) declared the occasion as the Islamic Unity Week back in the 1980s.