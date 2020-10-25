Bahrain: Al-Wefaq emphasizes popular commitment to Palestinian cause

SHAFAQNA- Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society said that it communicated with the Palestinian leaderships and emphasized the fundamental principles and complete popular commitment to the Palestinian cause, which it dubbed “the first central cause”.

Al-Wefaq’s Deputy Secretary-General, Sheikh Hussein Al-Daihi, contacted the head of the political parties of Palestine and assured Palestinian leaderships of the position of the Bahraini people towards the Palestinian cause, the national consensus on the rejection of normalization, and the Bahraini anger towards the regime’s steps with the Israel, the last of which was the delegations with which the regime signed illegal agreements. He also assured them that the people of Bahrain had not authorized the regime in any step related to normalization and the relationship with Israel.

Al-Daihi further said that the regime’s steps lack popular and constitutional acceptance and are beyond the popular will and approval, adding that they are not consistent with the Bahraini values and principles.

On the other hand, the Palestinian leaders praised the position of the Bahraini people, stressing that they know the real position of the people of Bahrain, which rejects normalization with Israel and supports the Palestinian cause.

Source: ABNA