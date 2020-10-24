Security and service preparations for martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hassan Askari (A.S) in Samarra

SHAFAQNA- Various security and service departments in Samarra have begun their plans to provide security for the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hassan Askari (A.S), which coincides with tomorrow (Sunday).

“Maj. Gen. Jabbar Al-Daraji,” the Commander of Operation Samarra, said in a press conference: Units consisting of the army, the federal police and the popular mobilization have been prepared in the areas covered by the security plan to protect the pilgrims of Samarra, and the mentioned forces have been deployed in the important areas of the south of Samarra province to ensure the security of the pilgrims. Al-Daraji noted that other forces from other provinces have come to the province to support the Samarra forces, adding: “With all security commanders, the air and the police forces, there is a complete and joint coordination in the field of intelligence efforts for the success of the ceremony and security of the Baghdad-Samarra road.

Noting that there is an administrative plan in addition to a security plan to control the number of pilgrims, facilitate their entry and exit, establish service processions, provide logistical support, prepare hospitals and establish medical teams along the pilgrims’ route, the Samarra Operations Commander said: The security and administrative units will all work to maintain the security of the pilgrims and citizens in the city of Samarra and to protect the holy shrines in the south of Salahu-Din province to which the pilgrims go in Samarra, Balad and Al-Dujail, and the necessary security units have been provided to implement the program.

On the other hand, “Raed Ibrahim, the director general of the Salahu-Din Health Department, told Al-Sabah newspaper: “In a meeting with the directors of health institutions in the south of Samarra province, a mechanism has been prepared to welcome the pilgrims of Imam Hassan Askari (A.S) and according to this mechanism, health measures are to be taken during the pilgrimage ceremony, including the formation of four medical teams deployed on the road in south of Samarra to the shrine of Imam Hassan Askari (A.S).

He continued: in order to facilitate the work of the health units, the necessary coordination has been done with the security forces. In addition, medical teams and ambulances have been deployed on the Samarra‘s road which lead to the southern borders of the southern province. “Ali Al-Haidari,” the Head of the Hussaini Ritual Unit in the south of Salahu-Din province, also told Al-Sabah: “People of Balad and Al-Dujail region have set up their Hussaini processions to provide services to pilgrims.

He pointed out that during this ceremony, pilgrims will visit the shrine of Imam Hassan Askari (A.S) in Samarra, the shrine of Al-Seyyed Muhammad (A.S) in the Balad area and the shrine of Sheikh Ibrahim bin Malik Al-Ashtar in the Dujail area, adding: They have been mobilized to meet the needs of the pilgrims and to provide them with food and health services.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English