Barham Salih: We are determined to create a country with full sovereignty

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi President Barham Salih congratulated UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the 75th anniversary of its founding, stressing: “Iraq is determined to have a sovereign state and we call for international solidarity to fight terrorism and corruption.”

“The world today is in danger of the COVID-19 and all its health, economic and social consequences. A special situation that emphasizes the importance of international solidarity for the fight against these challenges.”

“The world is facing great challenges, the most obvious of which is the phenomenon of terrorism,” he said, emphasizing the need for international efforts to combat terrorism and end its funding by fighting corruption as a political economy of violence and terrorism.

“Iraq’s position is to uphold the principles and values ​​that the United Nations has for the establishment of world peace, reducing tensions, preventing conflicts and protecting human rights” he said, stressing the importance of overcoming the setbacks by the UN’s actions and the pivotal role of the United Nations in integrating the interests of member states.

The Iraqi President stressed that Iraq seeks continued international support for the Iraqi people in the face of challenges, noting that the forthcoming elections will guarantee their sincerity and the realization of the freedom of their citizens, free from fraud and deception.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English