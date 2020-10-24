Astan of Imam Ali’s (AS) holy shrine holding online khatmul-Quran

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The satellite channel of the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Ali’s (AS) holy shrine broadcasts daily Khatmul-Quran programs during the coronavirus quarantine period. According to quran.imamali.net, in this program, Quran recitations by a number of eminent Qaris of Najaf are recorded at the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS). The program is produced in cooperation with the Quranic circles branch affiliated to the Quran Center of the Astan.

Abdulhadi Al-Abedi, Head of the branch, said that the Quranic programs of the satellite channel include weekly Quranic sessions and monthly Khatmul-Quran programs that have been received very well. He added that the Khatmul-Quran of the Month of Rabi’ Al-Awwal is being recorded at Umar ibn Shahin Grand Mosque of the holy shrine.The program is broadcasted by the channel two times a day, after the morning prayers and at 2 p.m. local time. It is the second TV Khatmul-Quran program of the Astan’s Quran Center following the one broadcast in the Month of Dhul Hijjah, he added