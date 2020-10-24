Rohingya genocide: Gambia submits case against Myanmar at ICJ

SHAFAQNA- Gambia filed a case against Myanmar at the United Nations’ top court for genocide of the Rohingya Muslims.

Over 500 pages, the memorial submitted Friday also includes more than 5,000 pages of supporting materials, while Rohingya rights groups have urged Myanmar to immediately comply with earlier International Court of Justice (ICJ) orders to prevent ongoing acts of genocide and preserve evidence of genocide against Rohingya Muslims.

On Jan. 23, 2020, the ICJ unanimously passed legally binding provisional measures requiring the Southeast Asian nation to take all steps within its power to prevent acts of genocide, including killings, affliction of serious mental or bodily harm and other acts listed in the Genocide Convention, AA reported.