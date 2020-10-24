Date :Saturday, October 24th, 2020 | Time : 16:48 |ID: 177882 | Print

Sweden: Yet another Quran desecration



SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A number of Swedish youths set a copy of the Holy Quran on fire in yet another act of desecrating Muslims’ Holy Book.

According to AL-Quds.co.uk website, the extremist youths burned the copy in front of the Swedish parliament in Stockholm on Friday.A video of the incident has been released online in which a young Swedish who wears a Sweden flag necklace sets the copy of the Quran on fire.

A Muslim woman is seen trying to prevent the act of desecration.In this footage, police are not doing anything to prevent the extremists from burning the Quran. Back in September, members of the Danish far-right group, Stram Kurs, or Hard Line, burned the Muslim Holy Book in an illegal demonstration in the Rinkeby neighborhood in the Swedish capital.

