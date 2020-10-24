https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/YEMEN.jpg 485 863 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-10-24 17:45:442020-10-24 17:45:44Yemen: 215 civilians die within 3 months
Yemen: 215 civilians die within 3 months
SHAFAQNA- 215 civilians died during three months in Yemen civil war, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
The figures were from July to September, according to the agency on Twitter that said families are facing restricted access to aid.
It said that More children affected by conflict, about 135 children were injured and killed, AA reported.
