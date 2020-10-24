WHO: Northern hemisphere is facing a crucial moment in fighting coronavirus

SHAFAQNA-“We are at a critical juncture in the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the Northern Hemisphere,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

“The next few months are going to be very tough and some countries are on a dangerous track.”

Aaccording to data collected by Johns Hopkins University, the novel coronavirus has infected nearly 42 million people and killed at least 1.1 million since the outbreak emerged in China last December, AlJazeera reported.