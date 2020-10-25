https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/B249956F-ABBC-45C8-84C5-EBB990F21680.jpeg 622 1125 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-10-25 11:15:422020-10-25 11:15:42Video: Tazia of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Warsaw, Poland
Video: Tazia of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Warsaw, Poland
SHAFAQNA- Last year, a group of Shia Muslims held tazia of Imam Hussain (A.S) in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland.
Tazia is a Shia Muslim ritual that reenacts the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S) and his children and companions in a brutal massacre on the plains of Karbala, Iraq in the year 680 A.D.
Here is a look at the Manifestation of Divine Truth, played on 20 October, 2019, in Warsaw, Poland.
