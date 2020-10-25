Video: Tazia of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Warsaw, Poland

SHAFAQNA- Last year, a group of Shia Muslims held tazia of Imam Hussain (A.S) in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland.

Tazia is a Shia Muslim ritual that reenacts the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S) and his children and companions in a brutal massacre on the plains of Karbala, Iraq in the year 680 A.D.

Here is a look at the Manifestation of Divine Truth, played on 20 October, 2019, in Warsaw, Poland.