Funeral of the Mufti of Damascus in Umayyad Grand Mosque

SHAFAQNA- The body of the Mufti of Damascus was buried today, in the presence of Syrian Minister of Awqaf (Religious Endowments) Mohammad Abdul-Sattar al- Sayyed, on behalf of President Bashar al-Assad, at the Umayyad Grand Mosque.

The body of the Mufti of Damascus, Sheikh Mohammed Adnan Al-Afyouni, who was martyred in a terrorist attack in the Qudsaya area of ​​the Reef Damascus, was buried today in the presence of a large crowd of Damascus people and in the presence of a representative of President Bashar al-Assad.

The funeral of the Mufti of Damascus was held today in the Umayyad Mosque on behalf of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad with the participation of Syrian Minister of Endowments Mohammad Abdul-Sattar al-Sayyed.

“The martyrs maintained the honor, dignity and greatness of the homeland with their blood and souls. As we have seen before, the late Mohammad Saeed Ramadan al-Bouti and more than 70 other Muslim and Christian scholars, thinkers and clerics were targeted, all of whom died for their homeland, ” the Syrian Minister of Endowments said at the ceremony.

Message of condolence from the parties and figures of Islamic world

Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, Vice Speaker of the Supreme Shia Islamic Assembly of Lebanon, while condoling the martyrdom of the Mufti of Damascus, stressed: “The assassination of Sheikh Al-Afiyouni is a terrorist act aimed at disrupting the stability and security of the region.”

He continued: “The crimes of Takfiri terrorists can never hinder the determination of the Syrians.”

The Islamic Action Front in Lebanon also strongly condemned the terrorist crime that led to the martyrdom of Sheikh Mohammad Adnan al-Afyouni, the Mufti of Damascus and its suburbs.

Funeral of the Mufti of Damascus in the Umayyad Grand Mosque / Message of condolence from figures of Islamic world

The statement said: “This cowardly act will not prevent the ulema from telling the truth and confronting terrorist thoughts and takfiri acts.”

In its statement, the Lebanese Islamic Action Front stressed the need to fight Takfiri terrorism, as well as the fight against Israel, which has occupied holy lands and places.

The Syrian Ministry of Endowments announced on Thursday night that “Sheikh Mohammed Adnan Al-Afyouni”, the Mufti of Damascus, was martyred in a terrorist explosion.

Sheikh Al-Afiyouni was one of the great scholars of Syria and the Islamic world and a member of the Scientific and Jurisprudential Council of the Ministry of Endowments of Syria and the Mufti of Damascus and its suburbs. He also oversaw the International Islamic Center of the Levant to fight extremism.

The statement said: “This cowardly act will not prevent the ulema from telling the truth and confronting terrorist thoughts and takfiri acts.”

In its statement, the Lebanese Islamic Action Front stressed the need to fight Takfiri terrorism, as well as the fight against Israel, which has occupied holy lands and places.

The Syrian Ministry of Endowments announced on Thursday night that “Sheikh Mohammed Adnan Al-Afyouni”, the Mufti of Damascus, was martyred in a terrorist explosion.

Sheikh Al-Afiyouni was one of the great scholars of Syria and the Islamic world and a member of the Scientific and Jurisprudential Council of the Ministry of Endowments of Syria and the Mufti of Damascus and its suburbs. He also oversaw the International Islamic Center of the Levant to fight extremism.

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English