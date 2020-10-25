How did Imam Askari (AS) describe Shia Muslims?

SHAFAQNA – One night the Governor of Samara came to see Imam Askari (AS) and said: A person who claims to be a Shia Muslim has been arrested during a robbery. Imam (AS) said: I seek refuge in Allah (SWT), this person is not a Shia of Ali (AS), and the person who is caught by you only claims that he is a Shia. Shias of Imam Ali (AS) have correct beliefs and also correct deeds; a Shia Muslim is the one who describes himself/herself with the same characteristics that God has described Divine Being.

Shias of Amiral Momeneen Ali (AS) are those who sacrifice themselves on the path of the truth (Haqq), and they do not fear death. Shias of Ali (AS) are those who prefer others to themselves, they do not attend the scene of the sin, and even do not have any bad intention (Niyyah) in their hearts; they do not hide when Divine Command needs to be acted upon. Shias of Amiral Momeneen (AS) are those who respect and help the believers as they obey Imam Ali (AS) [1].

