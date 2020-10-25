Date :Sunday, October 25th, 2020 | Time : 09:50 |ID: 177925 | Print

Photos: Services to pilgrims of Samarra in martyrdom ceremony of Imam Hassan Askari (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- On the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hassan Askari (A.S), health and service teams stationed at the pilgrims’ routes in Samarra are preparing services for the pilgrims.

According to the information site of Astan Quds Askari, the hospitality department in this Astan has distributed more than 350,000 meals to the pilgrims so far and is still providing more services to the pilgrims.

