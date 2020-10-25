20,000 people participate in Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- More than 20,000 people attended the first Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque after a month-long closure due to the Corona.

According to the Palestine Information Center, thousands of residents of Al-Quds went to Al-Aqsa Mosque following the reopening of the mosque after a month of closure due to the corona, and attended Friday prayers this week.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military carried out special measures in the city of Jerusalem, especially in the old part of the city and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and banned many worshipers from entering the mosque.

Shaykh Yusuf Abu Sneina (Imam of Masjid al-Aqsa, Jerusalem, Palestine), this week’s speaker of Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressed the need for the unity of the Palestinian people and called for support for the oppressed people and the Palestinian prisoners.

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English