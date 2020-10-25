Mufti of Lebanon: Insulting the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is not freedom of speech

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Mufti of Lebanon, Sheikh Abed el-Lateef Daryan, condemned in a statement an insult to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in France, calling it an enmity of all Muslims in the world.

He called on the French authorities to stop such actions forever, and such actions are inciting the feelings of Muslims.

The Grand Mufti of Lebanon considered the insult to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) to have dangerous consequences that no one wants, and said that freedom of speech and opinion does not mean insulting the opinions of others and the concept of “absolute freedom” should be reconsidered.

French President Emmanuel Macron said last Wednesday that he did not intend to stop such actions in support of the publication of an insulting caricature of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the country.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English