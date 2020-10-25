Date :Sunday, October 25th, 2020 | Time : 16:53 |ID: 177993 | Print

Imam Askari (AS) actively promoted cause of Allah despite being under pressure

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Hojat-ol-Islam Qasem Muhammadi stressed that despite being under pressure, Imam Hassan al-Askari (AS) was so active in promoting the cause of Allah and the teachings of Islam.

 

