Imam Askari (AS) actively promoted cause of Allah despite being under pressure
SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Hojat-ol-Islam Qasem Muhammadi stressed that despite being under pressure, Imam Hassan al-Askari (AS) was so active in promoting the cause of Allah and the teachings of Islam.
