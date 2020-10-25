Egypt’s Al-Azhar to resume educational Quranic circles

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The 26 Quran memorization circles of Al-Azhar Grand Mosque will resume from October 24 .

According to menafn.com, the general office of the mosque announced that the resumption of the Quranic educational programs was ordered by Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayyeb, the Imam of Al-Azhar.

Quran memorization, recitation and Tajweed principles are the themes of the two-year Quranic circles.

The office announced that the one-year Quran teaching circles of the center have also been restarted with the beginning of the month of Rabi’ al-Awal (October 18).

The program includes 14 circles held for 242 male Quran students.