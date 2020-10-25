https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/alazhar.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-10-25 18:08:492020-10-25 18:08:49Egypt’s Al-Azhar to resume educational Quranic circles
Egypt’s Al-Azhar to resume educational Quranic circles
SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The 26 Quran memorization circles of Al-Azhar Grand Mosque will resume from October 24 .
According to menafn.com, the general office of the mosque announced that the resumption of the Quranic educational programs was ordered by Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayyeb, the Imam of Al-Azhar.
Quran memorization, recitation and Tajweed principles are the themes of the two-year Quranic circles.
The office announced that the one-year Quran teaching circles of the center have also been restarted with the beginning of the month of Rabi’ al-Awal (October 18).
The program includes 14 circles held for 242 male Quran students.
