Date :Sunday, October 25th, 2020 | Time : 18:08 |ID: 178001 | Print

Egypt’s Al-Azhar to resume educational Quranic circles

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The 26 Quran memorization circles of  Al-Azhar Grand Mosque will resume from October 24 .

According to menafn.com, the general office of the mosque announced that the resumption of the Quranic educational programs was ordered by Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayyeb, the Imam of Al-Azhar.

Quran memorization, recitation and Tajweed principles are the themes of the two-year Quranic circles.

The office announced that the one-year Quran teaching circles of the center have also been restarted with the beginning of the month of Rabi’ al-Awal (October 18).

The program includes 14 circles held for 242 male Quran students.

You might also like
Muslims In Egypt Want To Ban Burqas: Face Veil Not Part Of Islam, Lawmaker Says
Censorship against Shia media in Egypt
Visiting prof. talks Islam, activism in Middle East
Egyptian Qari Apologizes
Muslims Join Christians In Sanitizing Church In Egypt
Egypt under fire over face-veil ban
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *