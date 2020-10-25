Pope calls for end to violence in Nigeria

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis on Sundaycalled for an end to unrest in Nigeria.

From his studio above St Peter’s Square, the Pope said he was “following with particular concern the news that is coming out of Nigeria.”

He mentioned, “the violent clashes between security forces and a number of young people protesting.”

“Let us pray to the Lord so that any form of violence might be avoided, in the constant search for social harmony in the promotion of justice and the common good”, Vatican News reported.