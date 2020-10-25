Date :Sunday, October 25th, 2020 | Time : 20:09 |ID: 178014 | Print

UK reports 19,790 new coronavirus cases

SHAFAQNA- Britain reported 19,790 new coronavirus infections and 151 deaths on Sunday.

New cases dipped from Saturday’s 23,012, and the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test was also down slightly from 174 the previous day, Reuters reported.

 

