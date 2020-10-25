https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Coronavirus.jpg 533 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-10-25 20:09:382020-10-25 20:09:38UK reports 19,790 new coronavirus cases
UK reports 19,790 new coronavirus cases
SHAFAQNA- Britain reported 19,790 new coronavirus infections and 151 deaths on Sunday.
New cases dipped from Saturday’s 23,012, and the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test was also down slightly from 174 the previous day, Reuters reported.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!