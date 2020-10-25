Date :Sunday, October 25th, 2020 | Time : 20:42 |ID: 178017 | Print
Imran Khan, Kashmir, India, Pakistan

Macron encouraged Islamophobia: Pakistan’s Imran Khan

SHAFAQNA-“Hallmark of a leader is he unites human beings… rather than dividing them. This is a time when President [Emmanuel] Macron could have put healing touch, and denied space to extremists rather than creating further polarisation and marginalisation that inevitably leads to radicalization,” the Pakistani prime minster Imran Khan said in a series of tweets on Sunday.

“It is unfortunate that he has chosen to encourage Islamophobia by attacking Islam rather than the terrorists who carry out violence, be it Muslims, White Supremacists or Nazi ideologists.”

Sadly, he added, Macron has chosen to deliberately provoke Muslims, including his own citizens, through encouraging the display of blasphemous cartoons targeting Islam, and Prophet Muhammad.

By attacking Islam, Khan said, Macron clearly without having any understanding of it, has attacked and hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims in Europe and across the world, according to AA.

 

